Jason Day parts with only caddie he ever had

FILE - In this March 11, 2017, file photo, Jason Day, of Australia, right, walks with his caddie, Colin Swatton, on the eighth hole during the first round at The Players Championship golf tournament, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Day said he is temporary parting with Swatton, who has been his coach and caddie his entire career. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- Jason Day says his longtime coach will no longer be his caddie.

In a surprising move, Day says he has parted ways with Colin Swatton, but that he wants to keep him as his coach. Day was 12 when he went to a golf academy in Australia where Swatton coached. Day credits Swatton with taking him to the top of the game.

Day is having a tough year, however. He has fallen to No. 9 in the world and needs a good week at the BMW Championship just to reach the FedEx Cup finale next week.

He is using a friend from Australia at Conway Farms and next week at East Lake if he qualifies. Day is using a former player to caddie for him at the Presidents Cup.