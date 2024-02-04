Jason Day’s ‘angry’ 63, Ludvig Aberg’s ‘stress-free’ 67 and Matthieu Pavon turns into a birdie machine among 5 things to know at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Wyndham Clark took moving day seriously.

The reigning U.S. Open champion fired a course-record 12-under 60 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday to erase a six-stroke deficit and grab the 54-hole lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark missed a 26-foot eagle putt at 18 for 59, but tapped in for a birdie and a total of 17-under 199, one stroke better than Ludvig Aberg.

With high winds and rain predicted for Sunday, the final round may be postponed until Monday and there’s a possibility that the tournament may be shortened to 54 holes.

Here are four more things to know from the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Aberg's stress-free day

After opening with a 4-under 68 at Spyglass Hill, Ludvig Aberg has played 36 bogey-free holes at Pebble Beach, following a 65 on Friday with a 5-under 67.

“It was really quite stress free,” said Aberg, who was pleased with his patience. “I didn’t try to force anything, I didn’t try to hit shots that I didn’t feel like I could pull off. I felt like we did that great today and yesterday.”

Aberg, who won the RSM Classic in November, is one of 11 players in the field making his tournament debut. He’s hopeful that the weather will allow for one more round so he can chase win No. 2 on the PGA Tour.

“Even though the weather looks pretty bad tomorrow, I think you’ve got to be prepared to play, be prepared to play a rough round of golf where the weather is going to be windy and raining and then just be OK with that,” he said. “We’ll see what happens, but I’ll be ready to play tomorrow.”

Pavon stays hot

France’s Matthieu Pavon is alone in third place at 15 under after making eight birdies and shooting 66. He leads the field with 22 birdies through three rounds, four more than any other player.

“Pretty good round today, overall very solid tee to green,” Pavon said. “Only missed two shots which end up in the wrong spots so I made two bogeys. Really pleased the way I fought back every time.”

Pavon, a rookie who earned his card via the DP World Tour money list, won for the first time at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open. He seeks to become the first player to earn his first two wins in consecutive events on the Tour schedule since David Duval did so at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill and Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic in 1997. Asked to explain his strong form of late, he said, “It’s just I think a combination of many things. Got better and better since I won my tournament back in Spain six months ago, then got my PGA Tour card and now I come to America with some confidence and just confidence in me and my game. I think that’s the key. If you want to play some good golf, you have to be confident. All you can do after that is like take a positive attitude and try to hit the best shot every time you show up.”

Hubbard at home at Pebble

Mark Hubbard’s social media handle is HomelessHubbs but the former San Jose State golfer is at home at Pebble Beach. It’s where he dropped to one knee behind the 18th green and got engaged during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2015.

Hubbard, who is in search of his first PGA Tour victory in his 205th start, birdied his first three holes on Saturday en route to shooting 7-under 65. He’s currently T-4 along with Thomas Detry at 14-under 202.

Hubbard qualified for the signature event by finishing No. 64 in the 2022-23 FedEx Cup Fall and Eligibility Points List. (The field was filled to 80 players using that list.) He’s also one of 17 players in the field that have not qualified for the Genesis Invitational, the next signature event, which is being held in two weeks. With a win, he would be eligible for the six remaining signature events this season.

Day's big day

Jason Day didn’t sugarcoat things — he was angry with himself after shooting 1-under 71 on Friday at Pebble Beach. It left him in the second group off the first tee, six strokes back and in the middle of the pack.

“I’m just going out there just trying to shoot somewhere in the 60s and I got off to a hot start and things kind of rolled,” he said.

Did they ever. Day signed for 9-under 63, the second-best round of the day after Wyndham Clark’s course-record 60.

“I think today was one of those days where you had to be a little bit more aggressive, especially myself, try to get back in the tournament,” Day said.

The highlight was holing a 9-iron from 124 yards at No. 11 for eagle.

“It’s one of those shots you don’t expect to go in, you’re just trying to get it somewhere around the hole, give yourself an opportunity,” he said.

Add Day to the list of players that hope they can play one more round.

“That would be nice, especially because it’s a signature event and you want to kind of finish the tournament,” Day said. “Yeah, it would be disappointing to play 54 holes.”

