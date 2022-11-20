Jason David Frank, ‘Power Rangers’ star and former MMA fighter, dead at 49

MMA Junkie Staff
·2 min read

Jason David Frank, an actor best known for his role in the “Power Rangers” franchise and a former mixed martial artist, has died. He was 49.

Frank’s agent, Brian Butler-Au of Sucker Punch Entertainment, confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram. TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, reported that Frank took his own life.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Frank’s representative, Justine Hunt, told TMZ in a statement. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”

Frank played Tommy Oliver on the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” television series from 1993 to 1996. Tommy Oliver was known as the green ranger on the wildly popular kids show, one of six teenage superheroes with martial arts skills. Frank also starred in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” in 1995. It was a role that Frank would reprise in various “Power Rangers” spin-off series throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s.

Frank’s primary martial arts background was in karate as an eighth degree black belt. He was also well versed in taekwondo, muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more.

Frank ventured into MMA competition in 2010 when he fought a total of five times. Frank won four amateur bouts by first-round stoppage (two knockouts and two submissions) between Jan. 30 and May 22, 2010. He made his professional MMA debut on Aug. 4, 2010 at Texas Cage Fighting: Puro Combate 1 where he submitted Jose Roberto Vasquez by rear-naked choke in just 46 seconds. It was his only pro fight.

This past August, TMZ reported that Frank’s wife, Tammie Frank, filed for divorce. They have one daughter together. Frank was married once before.

Frank, an inductee in the World Karate Union Hall of Fame, is survived by his four children.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

