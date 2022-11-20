Jason David Frank, Original Green Ranger in ‘Power Rangers,’ Dies at 49

Adam Chitwood
·1 min read

Actor Jason David Frank, who originated the role of the Green Ranger in the original “Power Rangers” TV series and became a staple of the franchise, has died at the age of 49, his representative confirmed to TheWrap.

A cause of death was not immediately made public.

Frank played Tommy Oliver in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” when it debuted on Fox Kids in 1993, inhabiting the role of the Green Ranger. While Oliver was only supposed to appear in a limited number of episodes, the character was so popular that Frank returned as the White Ranger and would be a fan-favorite for decades to come.

Frank and the cast would reprise their roles on the big screen in the 1995 film “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie” as well as the 1997 sequel “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.”

Frank left the TV series in 1997 but reprised the role in one-off cameos in further spinoffs and continuations later on. He also made a cameo appearance alongside original “Power Rangers” actress Amy Jo Johnson in the 2017 feature film reboot.

In addition to his “Power Rangers” legacy, Frank was an accomplished martial artist, creating his own hybrid form of American Karate called “Toso Kune Do.” He made his MMA debut in 2010.

Robert Clary, Holocaust Survivor and 'Hogan's Heroes' Star, Dies at 96

