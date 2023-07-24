Jason David Frank’s Daughter Calls Comic-Con Memorial for the Late 'Power Rangers' Star 'Bitter and Sweet'

Jason David Frank, who starred as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver in the original 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' franchise, died by suicide in November

Amanda Edwards/Getty Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of 'Dragon Ball Super: Broly' on December 13, 2018

Jason David Frank’s daughter Jenna paid tribute to her late father at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Eight months after his death, Jason — who starred as Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise — was remembered during a panel for his final film, Legend of the White, by his 19-year-old daughter.

Director, producer, and star Aaron Schoenke and producers Sean Schoenke and Chris Jay were also on hand to pay tribute to the late actor.

Before the event, a green Power Ranger helmet was displayed on stage and a chair remained empty for the duration of the panel. Aaron explained, "I want to leave that chair open for Jason," as fans cheered and screamed “We love you, Jason” and “He’s our hero,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jenna later wiped tears away while watching a clip of her dad and his onscreen father (Michael Madsen). She later told EW, "It was definitely emotional. It sort of hit me in my soul."

She added: “I'm just so proud of my dad more than anything. He was my best friend — he was my hero."

PATRICK GOMEZ Green Power Ranger helmet at Comic Con

Aaron commended the late actor for putting “so much of himself into this film.”

“He was really great about living his truth through his art, and this film is really about [how] it's okay for superheroes to ask for help,” he explained. “A lot of people are dealing with a lot of anxiety and trauma and mental issues and he wanted to discuss this in his film — just as he did in his real life.”

He continued: “He always wanted to give so much [to his fans.] I always say, 'He gave away so much, I worry that he didn't save enough for himself.' But he really wanted to put out that message through this film — that it's okay to ask for help."

Jenna, who stars alongside her father in the film, told the outlet that she experienced “a lot of emotions” during the panel, adding, “It felt bitter and sweet.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Actress Jenna Frank attends the community screening for Donnie Yen's "SAKRA"

The actress also said that hearing fans’ memories of her dad about during the panel’s Q&A session made her feel “not alone."

"Whenever you feel alone, that's when bad energy wants to swoop in, and you just have to make sure you surround yourself with good people — and this felt like being with family," she said. "It's weird to understand the whole fame thing behind a parent. But it's crazy to see the impact it had on people."

The actress, who also plays her father’s on-screen daughter in the film, recalled the joy of working with Jason, sharing, “Every time me and my dad would look at each other, we'd start laughing. We're just goofy. But whenever we really got the stuff together, I was like, 'This is just amazing.' It was so raw. I was like, 'That's my actual dad.'"

Jason’s wife Tammie Frank confirmed to PEOPLE in November that the actor died by suicide at age 49.

Shortly after his death, Jenna paid tribute to her dad on Instagram alongside a throwback of the father-daughter duo. “I never thought i would see this day ..especially not this soon 💔You are more than my dad , You are my Best friend," she wrote.

“We did everything together Literally , we traveled the world ,we laughed together, cried together . I am so so broken💔” she shared. “i miss you, I miss you , i miss you . I can’t eat i can’t sleep i just want you here . I love you more than i could ever describe You are the light of my world. The reason why i push so hard .”

She concluded, “You have taught me so many things . You have touched and healed so many people . The whole world loves you . To see the impact the had on the world makes me the happiest person ever . You are now my biggest guardian Angel . we love you pops until we meet again.”

In addition to Jenna and Tammie, Jason is survived by his two sons Hunter and Jacob, as well as his other daughter Skye.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



