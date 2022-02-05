Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Support the Michael J. Fox Foundation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2022 / Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management, a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, are proud to provide financial support to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and their mission to discover a cure for Parkinson's. Colbeck Capital Management continues to provide funding to organizations that support research and education in a number of different healthcare disciplines.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to the aggressive funding of biomedical studies that can speed the development of the next generation of Parkinson's Disease treatments with the ultimate goal of establishing a proven cure. To this end, the Foundation urgently funds projects that are designed to improve the quality of life for current Parkinson's patients and drive innovation and research that can help cure and prevent the disease in the future.

Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management are proud to support the Foundation and the critical work they pursue to end Parkinson's Disease. This funding is critical as the Foundation operates without an endowment or reserve, quickly investing any funds directly into research or patient-centric initiatives where they are needed most at the moment.

For the past 22 years, the Michael J. Fox Foundation has driven innovation in both the Parkinson's patient and biomedical research communities. The Foundation also stresses the core values of "urgency, resourcefulness, collaboration, accountability and persistence" as it pushes to make an impact now and alleviate patient experiences with timely breakthroughs. Recent funding has gone toward the Bachmann-Strauss Fellowship in Dystonia Research to fuel understanding of the movement disorder, and an expansion of a $450 million landmark study in the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI)

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research remains the largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research in the world. All funding is dedicated to the operation of the Foundation and its dedication to efforts to both find a cure and improve the quality of life for those afflicted with the disease today. The Foundation focuses on spearheading new research, pulling together diverse teams, and creating awareness around the need for a cure and improved patient outcomes by funding and collaborating with industry leaders and scientists. To learn more, visit www.michaeljfox.org.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have participated in over $22 billion of strategic investments and have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions including such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

