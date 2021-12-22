Jason and Chrishell just revealed the reason why they've sadly broken up

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

We'd heard the rumours about Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause calling time on their five-month relationship but now it seems that things are hundy p, officially over. Done, finito, a line has been drawn in the sand (*sob*).



Taking to Instagram to clear things up and shed some light on why the couple couldn't make things work, they both thankfully had nothing but positive things to say about one another (and rightly so tbh, given that Chrishell is essentially the human equivalent of a Christmas angel in a designer dress).

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote yesterday to his 1 million followers, in a post featuring text over the top of a cute selfie of the former couple.

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he continued, before highlighting the key difference between them. "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

Jason didn't stop there either, also praising Chrishell for being "an exceptional human being" and said that "loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me".

Naturally, the rest of the Selling Sunset crew showed their support in the comments with Heather Rae Young's new husband, Tarek El Moussa leaving a love heart emoji in response.

Fellow realtor (and ex of Jason's) Mary Fitzgerald also commented making it very clear that she wouldn't be taking sides following the break-up – not that it sounds anything other than amicable anyway – writing, "Love you both babe! ❤️❤️❤️"

Over on Chrishell's Instagram, a similar post was shared. She told her 2.8 million followers that she's trying to embrace her newfound fame, part of which means being honest with them about her relationship.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," she said. "It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

Chrishell also described Jason as her "best friend" and said that "other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of love and respect we have for each other will not change going forward".

She also noted that men have the "luxury of time" when it comes to making decisions about having children and thanked Jason for always being honest with her, even when it was painful.

To this, fellow co-star Amanza Smith commented with, "Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Oh guys, you're breaking our hearts too!

