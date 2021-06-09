Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis on Fatherhood with Baby Arrow: 'All of Our Hopes and Dreams Manifested'

Nana Feng; Inset: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis prepared for years to start a family, however, they'll admit nothing could have prepared them for the moment they met their son.

There are "no words" to convey the love, though they try: "The way that you feel, the way that you begin to change your perspective," celebrity stylist Bolden tells PEOPLE, "there's no way to experience it until you experience it. It's this kind of unimaginable, magical feeling, that I can't seem to put words to yet, but it just feels so good. That's the only way I can put it - it feels like sunshine and cupcakes."

The Styling Hollywood couple, who wed in August 2012, welcomed their first baby, son Arrow Fox, via surrogate on May 24.

"I was bawling," says Curtis of the life-changing arrival of their new addition. "The moment I saw him, you look at this little miracle - and he's literally that. He was just a dream and a thought, something we really intended to see come to fruition in our lives. Then the moment comes and you're like, all of this was worth it. I'd do it a trillion times over just to have that moment with him again."

Curtis adds, "He is all of our hopes and dreams manifested. We look at him and we're like, 'Wow. You are mine. You're a piece of us.' It's bizarre."

For Bolden, who styles celebs like Michael B. Jordan and Amanda Gorman, holding baby Arrow for the first time "instantly" changed him in a different way.

"I was truly terrified of holding infants," he admits, adding that he'd typically be one to keep "a distance" when friends introduced babies to him. Now though, "When I saw him, I just wanted to take him and grab him and hold him. I lost that fear of being able to 'break' this kind of fragile, limber thing. It gave me more confidence. It gave me a bit more strength to know that I could take care of and I could support and protect someone."

For Curtis, watching his husband "transform into this other person" with their child is something he calls "magic." As he puts it, "It was almost like a light switch. One second he's one way and everything that I know about Jason, then we have Arrow and he's literally the opposite person in these moments."

While their Pride Month may look a little different this year - spent with more diapers and baby bottles, naturally - Curtis and Bolden recognize that reaching fatherhood is a dream come true. The significance isn't lost on them, and they hope other members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to start a family remain committed to that mission.

"The biggest thing is to not get discouraged," says Bolden. "There's no 'right' way or one way to create a family. The possibility is possible."

And for all new parents, one thing is universal, according to Curtis. "There is no advice out there. Nope. You've just got to roll with the punches and be flexible. Your child will tell you what they want, you've just got to pay attention and listen," he says.