Jason Blum and James Wan in Advanced Talks to Merge Production Companies

Umberto Gonzalez
·2 min read

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are in advanced talks to merge, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation.

After joining together the two iconic brands, Atomic Monster would have a first look deal with Universal Pictures. Blumhouse is currently under a first look with Universal as well.

Post close, the parties expect that Atomic Monster and Blumhouse will continue to operate as separate labels, with each maintaining its own creative autonomy and brand identity. Atomic Monster is expecting to utilize the existing Blumhouse infrastructure to further scale their activities in film, TV and new content areas.

The alliance is expected to increase the combined companies’ output. The additional output will allow both companies greater latitude in taking on bold risk-taking original horror films.

Once combined, the companies will have more than 15 major horror franchises they’ve been involved with including “The Conjuring,” “Annabelle,” “The Nun,” and “La Llorona,” for Atomic Monster and “Saw” and “Insidious” co-created by Wan; and “Paranormal Activity,” “The Purge,” “Halloween,” “Happy Death Day,” “Split,” “Ouija,” “Unfriended,” “Exorcist” and “Sinister” for Blumhouse.

Aside from their combined film franchises, the companies also have critical and commercial hit films that include: “The Black Phone,” “The Invisible Man,” and “Get Out” for Blumhouse; and “Lights Out,” “Malignant,” “Mortal Kombat,” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” set for release in 2023 for Atomic Monster. Wan is also in an elite group of directors with 2 films that have earned over $1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office – “Furious 7” (the first Universal Studios film to hit $1 billion) and “Aquaman.”

Since 2004, Wan and Blumhouse have a combined box office of $11.6 billion, with horror projects accounting for nearly $8.5 billion of that total.

The New York Times first reported the news.

