Jason Biggs Recalls How He Used to Hide His Alcoholism from Wife Jenny Mollen: 'Had It Figured Out to a T'

"I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” the actor said

Jason Biggs/Instagram Jason Biggs (left) and Jenny Mollen

Jason Biggs is sharing how he kept his wife Jenny Mollen in the dark during his past alcohol addiction.

The 45-year-old actor appeared on his wife’s new podcast, All The Fails, and opened up about how he continued drinking even while seeking counseling for his struggles.

“I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home," he recalled.

Mollen, 44, said she was completely shocked and wondered how she never noticed his alcoholism. The American Pie star admitted he became a pro at hiding.

“I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things,” Biggs explained. “I had it figured out to a T. To not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you.”

“I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time,” he said.

Biggs last opened up about his past alcohol and drug addiction in 2018, while celebrating one year sober on Instagram.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he captioned a photo of a silver coin that reads, “To thine own self be true” and has the engraved words “unity, service, recovery.”

At the time, the Orange Is the New Black actor admitted that his journey had been a battle

“Turns out this s--- is hard,” he said. “After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life.”

Biggs concluded by encouraging those who are also battling addiction to not give up.

“If you’re struggling, know there’s help,” the star wrote. “Don’t be ashamed. We can do this. 💪🙏.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

