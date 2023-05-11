Jason Bateman's 2 Kids: Everything He's Said About Fatherhood

Since getting married in 2001, Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka have welcomed two daughters, Francesca and Maple

Jason Bateman has had an array of starring roles since his first part as a child actor on Little House on the Prairie, but his biggest role to date is being a dad to his kids.

Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka have welcomed two daughters together: Francesca Nora Bateman, 16, and Maple Sylvie Bateman, 11.

"Being a father of two is everything I wanted," the Arrested Development actor told Redbook in 2013. "I'm a big fan of marriage and being a dad. And my wife, Amanda, makes those things easy. She spoils me; she makes the husband part simple."

Over the years, Bateman has shared tidbits of his life at home with Anka and their children, as well as been vocal about their constant support. When Bateman won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his performance in Ozark in 2019, the actor thanked his family during his acceptance speech.

"I would like to say specifically though to my wife, my two daughters ― Amanda, Franny and Maple ― without you, none of it would be enjoyable and it probably wouldn't be possible," he said. "I love you more than I even tell you I do, and I'll be home for kisses so don't go to bed. Amanda, pop a mint, I'm going to come give you yours in about five minutes."

Francesca and Maple have also accompanied their father to a few red carpet events and were even there to celebrate him when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Here's everything to know about Jason Bateman's two daughters and what he has said about parenthood.

Francesca Nora Bateman, 16

Bateman's first daughter, Francesca Nora Bateman, was born in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2006.

When Francesca was just 2 years old, she appeared alongside the actor in a holiday ad campaign for Gap. Photos of the father-daughter duo were featured on a billboard in Hollywood, and Bateman was a proud dad.

"Anyone who has a kid, when friends ask you if you have a picture, you go, `Yeahyeahyeah,' and whip out your phone to show off. This was that times ten. Look up there. She's mine," he told ELLE in 2009. "And I love her."

The pair have a super close bond, and Bateman has previously spoken about how inquisitive his older daughter is. So inquisitive, in fact, that he ruined the Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus for her when she asked a bunch of tricky questions.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Horrible Bosses actor recalled the hilarious parenting fail, which occurred in one ill-fated conversation on a ride to the airport.

"[She said,] 'Daddy, here's what I don't understand. Bunnies don't lay eggs, right?' " Bateman remembered. "And I'm like, 'That's true.' And she said, 'So I'm having a hard time putting a couple things together here.' And I said, 'What's the problem?' And she said, 'The Easter-egg Bunny: Not real, right?' "

Francesca later added, "Pinky promise with me right now that the Easter-egg Bunny is real.' "

Once Bateman had confessed about the Easter Bunny, Francesca cornered him about the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus. Succumbing to pressure, he admitted the truth about all three.

Now grown up, Bateman decided she was old enough to watch his acclaimed drama series Ozark in 2022. He called rewatching episodes of the show with his then-15-year-old daughter a "big deal."

Maple Sylvie Bateman, 11

Bateman's younger daughter, Maple Sylvie Bateman, was born on Feb. 10, 2012. News of Amanda's pregnancy was revealed about six months prior when her father, Canadian singer Paul Anka, told reporters, "I'm going to be a grandfather again!"

A few years after her birth, Bateman admitted that he cursed in front of her when she was 2 years old, proving his hilarious personality shines through at home as well as on-screen.

"I tend to use as many as I can think of," he joked to GQ in March 2014. "I don't do it around my 7-year-old, but I do around my 2-year-old, because she doesn't know what the hell I'm saying yet."

And it seems as if Maple has inherited the comedy genes from Bateman.

In April 2020, she crashed her dad's virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by standing outside a glass window and waving to the camera as Bateman spoke about his career in the '90s.

"There goes Maple. Say hi to Jimmy," Bateman said, jokingly adding, "You see, I keep her outside. That way, there's more food for me inside the house."

Maple was 5 years old when her father's hit show Ozark premiered in 2017. When Bateman accepted a SAG Award for his work in the fourth and final season of the show in 2023, he thanked his wife and daughters for supporting him throughout the several years of filming.

"I get to say thank you to my wife Amanda [Anka], my two kids at home, Maple [and] Francesca, they made me feel like I was a good dad even though I was gone for 6 months every year. They're better actors than I am," he said.

