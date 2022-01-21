Jason Bateman receives his 'favorite sweatshirt' that he wore on 'The Tonight Show' at 15 years old

Jason Bateman stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday to promote the fourth and final season of his hit show Ozark , streaming Friday on Netflix , and he and Kimmel took a trip down memory lane. Seemingly unbeknownst to Bateman, who appeared genuinely surprised, Kimmel played a clip of Batemans first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson from September 19, 1984, when Bateman was just 15 years old. In the clip, Carson asked Bateman about his dating life.

Asked if his success helped with the ladies, Bateman uncomfortably responded, “It’s advantageous to initially meet the girl, but I don’t really want to go out with a girl, you know, because she likes me because I’m an actor or something like that. You know, I want her to go out with me because she likes me as a person.” Carson asked, “Do they use the term going steady anymore?” “That’s back — like, about ten years ago they used the term going steady,” Bateman replied. To which Carson quipped, “My mail has been slow.”

But Batemans incredibly mature answers weren’t the point of showing the clip, the point was the sweatshirt he was wearing. Kimmel quickly pulled out a promotional ad for Bateman’s short-lived sitcom It’s Your Move, and a picture of Bateman from Bop magazine. In both instances Bateman is wearing the exact same sweatshirt as he wore on The Tonight Show.

Upon seeing this, Bateman said, “Guess who had a favorite sweatshirt.” Kimmel followed with, “Guess who’s got another one.”

Kimmel then pulled out an adult-size version of the same sweatshirt, which Bateman immediately put on, then posed. But being the showbiz vet that he is, upon sitting back down, Bateman held his suit up to his shoulder so he could still be close to the microphone, and he was quick to point out how awkward it was.

“God, I hope people are just tuning in right now,” Bateman said. Kimmel added, “It looks like your puppet died.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

Story continues

Watch Dionne Warwick discuss the huge error on the French version of her album: 'I ain't no white woman':

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.