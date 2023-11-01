Jason Aldean Remains Firm On Defending “Try That In A Small Town” Amid Backlash: “This Video Did Not Shine Light On One Specific Group”

Jason Aldean is not backing down from his stance on defending “Try That in a Small Town” despite the controversy around the song.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings, the country star opened up with Jan Crawford about the backlash the hit song has received.

When Crawford asked Aldean what his reaction was “when you saw people say that this had racist, undertones and you know, it was like a call to arms,” the singer asked, “How?!”

“You know, it was like a call to arms and small towns. It was a threatening kind of video for Black people, I mean, people were putting this on like, TikTok,” Crawford added.

Aldean resplied saying, “But there was, there was people of all color doing stuff in the video. That’s what I don’t understand. You know, there was white people in there. There was Black people. I mean, this video did not shine light on one specific group and say, that’s the problem. So, and anybody that saw that in the video, then you weren’t looking hard enough in the video is all I can tell you.”

The full interview will air on CBS Mornings, Wednesday, Nov. 1 on CBS. Watch a preview of the interview in the video posted below.

TUNE IN: Country music star @Jason_Aldean opens up about his controversial hit, “Try That In A Small Town,” which has prompted both backlash and praise, tomorrow on CBS Mornings. pic.twitter.com/9Jo3SqkfVl — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 31, 2023

This would not be the first time Aldean defended his song that enjoyed success in the music charts following the controversy climbing up to the top spots on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and the Billboard Hot 100.

While making an appearance on Coop’s Rockin’ Country Saturday Night podcast, Aldean continued to justify the lyrics that were deemed problematic.

“If you’ve got common sense, you can look at the video and see, I’m not sayin’ anything that’s not true,” he said. “In the video, I’m showin’ you what happened — I didn’t do it, I didn’t create it — it just happened, and I saw it, and I’m not cool with it.”

