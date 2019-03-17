Jason Adam has the tools to be an impact arm for Blue Jays

Jason Adam has more potential that average bargain-bid addition. (CP)

As a rule of thumb, when your team acquires a player for cash considerations, you can generally forget about that player and continue going about your day.

That’s going to be especially true if the player in question is a reliever who posted a 6.12 ERA last year in 32.1 innings. It’s probably even more true if 16.2 of those innings came in the cavernous and decidedly pitcher-friendly Kauffman Stadium. If said reliever only pitched 15 innings between 2015 and 2017 due to a variety of elbow troubles, that’d be another yet solid indicator you could let the news slide off your back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All of that being said, the Blue Jays’ acquisition of Jason Adam is far more intriguing than those facts indicate. The 27-year-old may be a durability question mark who lacks for an impressive track record, but he has extremely intriguing stuff.

His first weapon is a big fastball that averages 94.1 mph. That’s 72nd percentile gas, and it’s made all the more impressive by its spin rate of 2580 – a 99th percentile number. Because Adam has a big fastball with all the spin you could want, he’s able to work up in the zone with his four-seamer. He got 15 of his strikeouts with the pitch, which looks like this:

(Via MLB.tv)

That’s a solid base to work from, but his real weapon is his curveball, which he threw 31 percent of the time in his big-league stint last year. The hook was devastating, resulting in a 46.6 percent whiff rate. Opponents hit .171 against it and slugged .257 with an exit velocity of just 79.0 mph on average. Or, put another way, guys swing through it about half the time and when they hit it, it didn’t go far.

Although, the curve doesn’t have an elite spin rate (59 percentile), it has late movement and a touch of wonky glove-side run that can make hitters look silly:

Via MLB.tv

Via MLB.tv

Story continues

Because of the threat of his velocity, Adam also has the ability to make hitters freeze on the 77.4 mph breaking ball. When you’re expecting top-notch heat, it’s pretty hard to make that significant an adjustment.

As a result, you see the odd true knee-buckler, like this one:

Via MLB.tv

He also has a changeup in his back pocket, but it’s a less impressive offering he seldom uses (7.9 percent) primarily against left-handers. Considering the relatively neutral platoon split on a good curveball, he’d probably be fine with just the two pitches.

At this point it would be reasonable to think, “If the fastball-curveball combo is so good how come hitters had their way with Adam last year?” It’s a fair question.

The simple reason is that his fastball got tattooed. For all of its spin and velocity, opponents slugged .653 off it with 12 of their 20 hits going for extra bases – including eight home runs. That led to Adam’s ungodly 2.51 HR/9, which tanked all of his other stats.

That’s a little bit of a puzzler considering the pitch’s innate qualities. Command clearly plays a role here, and doesn’t look like a strength for Adam, thanks to below average walk (4.14 BB/9), zone (45.4 percent) and edge (39.8 percent) rates. However, there’s something else at play that could explain a lot: his release point.

The disparity between Adam’s release point on his fastball (5.9 feet) and hit curveball (6.3 feet) is pretty significant:

Via Baseball Savant

Via Baseball Savant

That could mean that hitters have a really good idea of when they’ll see a fastball based on how high the pitch is coming out. For reference, the Blue Jay with the biggest gap between the release point of his top two pitches last year was Tim Mayza (0.3 feet), and it’s often been suspected that he tips pitches.

It’s hard to say with complete confidence this is at the core of Adam’s struggles, but it’s worth taking a flier to find out. He’s got the big fastball and the hammer curve, and for a club low on impact relievers, Adams is the type of guy worth bringing aboard because it’s possible he’s a small mechanical tweak away from doing big things. The Blue Jays have nothing to lose by seeing if he can figure it out in Triple-A.

Would the smart money be on a Jason Adam breakout? Probably not, there are plenty of things working against him from his suspect command to the integrity of his elbow. But he absolutely has the upside to do it, which is more than be said for most players you can buy for cash considerations.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports:

