Jasmine Jasudavicius wants to be female GSP for Canadians after UFC Fight Night 220

LAS VEGAS – Jasmine Jasudavicius beat Gabriella Fernandes with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 220 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Jasudavicius, who got back in the win column after a loss in June 2022 snapped a three-fight winning streak.

Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Result: Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Gabriella Fernandes via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Updated records: Jasudavicius (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Fernandes (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Jasudavicius outstruck Fernandes 149-54 and landed nearly 70 percent of her total strikes.

Jasudavicius on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada punches Gabriella Fernandes of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I was a little bit reserved and tentative, and I think I can grow in striking and develop more confidence in striking, but I did know that I would be very dominant on the ground. I have great grappling. I have great wrestling. I’ve been able to understand chain wrestling better. And so I knew once I got her down, initially she was going to be strong. Everyone’s strong at the start. Everyone is strong. But I knew she can’t stop all my takedowns.”

Jasudavicius on a UFC return to Canada

“We need a UFC in Canada. We have amazing Canadian fans. We are so in love with the sport of MMA. We need to have a UFC in Canada because it will blow up there. Canadians love MMA. Me and Mike Malott, who’s also fighting tonight, we could be on that card and all our friends and family can come. I think it will really grow the sport in Canada. I want to be the female (Georges St-Pierre). I’m not as nice and I’m not the same humbleness and everything like that, but we need another Canadian star. And I feel like between Mike and I, we can really grow the sport within Canada. Toronto, baby. Toronto. Mike, his family is right in Toronto. We’re just in Niagra Falls, really close. Toronto would be perfect.”

Jasudavicius on what she wants next

“I don’t want to take that much time off again. I want to be very active this year because like I’ve said multiple times, I’m not here for a long time. I’m here for a good time. I want to continue to work my way up the ranks and I want to compete for that belt. I believe that I have the capability of winning and feeling that belt.”

