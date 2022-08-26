Jasmine Davis reacts to Taylor's goodbye message on Big Brother

In her own parlance, Jasmine Davis was ejected out of the Big Brother house like a burned biscuit out of the oven. The 29-year-old press-on nail company owner was one of two victims on Thursday's double elimination episode, joining the also evicted Joseph Abdin as the latest additions to the jury house.

Jasmine's fate was sealed when the house was divided into two groups and the injured contestant was the only person selected to be part of the indoors BroChella group who was not a member of the Leftovers alliance. While she was told that Monte Taylor was the real target, that seems to be what everybody is told before they walk out the door.

Why was Jasmine making faces during Brittany's goodbye messages? What does she make of Taylor telling her she kept her off the block because she did not want to nominate a Black woman? What is exactly going on with that ankle injury? And who is she hoping was voted out from Dyre Fest? We caught up to the Leftovers' latest victim on her way to the jury house, and here's what she had to say.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How much of your ankle injury has been real over the past few weeks and how much were you faking it?

JASMINE DAVIS: Well, I would honestly say a lot of it was very real. For several weeks, I was in a lot of pain. I've never really dealt with an injury before, especially not something to my ankle. So it was very hard for me to be dependent on my fellow houseguests at the time. But after I started getting all the treatment and treated like a queen that I am, I was like, "Wow, this could add to my strategy a little bit" in the last few weeks that I was in the house. So I started to fake it just a little bit.

What did you make of Taylor's comment in her goodbye message that she did not nominate you for eviction when she was Head of Household because she refused to put a Black woman on the block?

I think that maybe Taylor came in the house with that as one of her purposes in the house. And I really respect it so much as a Black woman. I think that it's very pivotal that Black women and women in general do not tear each other down, but try to uplift each other. So it really meant a lot to me that she said those words, 'cause I didn't know that that was a part of her strategy coming into the game. And I really respect her on a whole other level.

You made a few faces during Brittany's goodbye video message to you. What was your take on her in the game and in the house?

My take on her in the game is that she is a floater, and I don't really care for floaters in the game. And also, I just thought that her acting skills of trying to act like she didn't know what was going on was just absolutely horrible. And as much as she said that she couldn't trust me because I didn't bring things back to her, she didn't do that either. So I feel like if you're gonna be about it, you need to actually do what you preach, and she wasn't one of those people, so I just did not trust her in the game. And it was a lot of things in the game that a lot of people probably didn't see that I just don't care for, for Brittany.

Who are you hoping was voted out of Dyre Fest?

Definitely Joseph, because Joseph did end up telling Brittany about our alliance, the Fly Swatters, and who was in it. And I think that that really kind of messed up my game a lot and I just don't think it was necessary for him to do at that time. But yeah, if anybody, I hope it's a Joseph.

Finally, what is your latest theory on what happened to your muffin?

Oh man, So I definitely think Turner still has something to do with my muffin. But I'm also thinking it was probably a group initiative at this point and I will get to the bottom of it. So yeah, my muffin-gate scandal is still going on and I'm just like trying my best to keep all my options on the table to figure out who did it.

