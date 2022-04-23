Jasmine Davis Exits ‘The Chi’ Ahead of Season 5 Premiere, Hints at Bitter Departure

Jasmine Davis will not be part of the upcoming Season 5 of Showtime’s “The Chi,” she Tweeted on Thursday, hinting that there is a more to the story than meets the eye. A source familiar with the situation confirmed to TheWrap that Davis is not returning.

“Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing. I will not be in Season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi / #disneyproduction,” wrote Davis, who played Imani, the girlfriend of Trig (Luke James) on the series.

She went on to thank her family, supporters and fans, but not anyone associated with the series. Davis ended the post with the hashtag #selfworth, implying she felt she wasn’t being appreciated in the recurring role.

On Instagram, where she shared the same message, she told a fan who asked her reason for leaving, “all of you the reasons will be discussed at a later time,” adding, “what’s in [the] dark will come to the light.”

Showtime did not list Davis among the guest stars returning in their Tuesday press release.



The first episode of Season 5 will be available to streaming and on demand subscribers on June 24, and make its on-air debut on Sunday, June 26.