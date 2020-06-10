Jas Waters, ‘This Is Us’ Writer, Dies at 39

Click here to read the full article.

Jas Waters, a TV writer who worked on the NBC series “This Is Us,” has died. She was 39.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The news was confirmed by the “This Is Us” writers in a statement shared to their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

More from Variety

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” read the statement. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP.”

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020





Waters, who has writing credits on 18 episodes of “This Is Us” according to IMDb, also worked on Comedy Central’s “Hood Adjacent With James Davis,” VH1’s “The Breaks” and Showtime’s “Kidding.” She also worked on “Hardball,” “Save The Last Dance,” MTV’s “Real World,” “Barbershop,” “Barbershop 2: Back in Business,” NBC’s “ER” and Taraji P. Henson’s “What Men Want.” She had her own column in VIBE magazine in 2012 before she began working as a screenwriter.

Story continues

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to remember the “brilliant” storyteller. “Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell,” wrote Fogelman. “She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones.”

This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020





Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.