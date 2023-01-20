Jarvis Vision Center Welcomes New Optometrist Dr. Mary Jo Moore

Murray, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murray, Kentucky -

Murray, KY, — Jarvis Vision Center has announced that a new optometrist, Mary Jo Moore, O.D., will be joining their practice. Dr. Moore has been practicing optometry for over three decades, and her addition to Jarvis Vision Center will allow the team to provide their signature quality care to even more patients in the Murray, KY, area.

“We’re extremely excited to have Dr. Moore joining us,” said Reed Jarvis, O.D., owner of Jarvis Vision Center. “She’s not only a very talented optometrist with so many years of experience, but she’s also such a kind and caring person. Her values align perfectly with ours at Jarvis Vision Center, and I know patients will enjoy her warm demeanor and a deep desire to help.”

Mary Jo Moore, O.D. at Jarvis Vision Center in Murray KY

Dr. Moore decided to become an optometrist after watching her father work as an optician for over half a century. She completed her Bachelor of Science at Ferris State University, earning a degree in visual science, before earning her Doctor of Optometry degree at her alma mater’s College of Optometry. Originally from Michigan, she has practiced in various areas around the country. Dr. Moore was voted by newspaper readers as the Best Optometrist in Manatee County, FL. She has also completed medical mission trips to St. Vincent Island where she provided screenings to hundreds of people without access to eye care.

“I am honored to start at Jarvis Vision Center because they invest in the latest and most remarkable equipment to truly improve patients’ lives,” said Dr. Moore. “I believe that a great patient experience is about care that makes a positive impact, and the team at Jarvis Vision Center’s beliefs align with that: it’s foundational to the practice and their philosophy. I can’t wait to start meeting and getting to know patients!”

Jarvis Vision Center is taking appointments for current and new patients and can guarantee availability within the week or the following week.

Story continues

About Jarvis Vision Center

An optometry practice with a community-minded spirit, Jarvis Vision Center is a primary eye care provider with a heavy emphasis on creating an exceptional patient experience and finding solutions for unique problems. Noted for their incredible appointment turnaround, they offer services including comprehensive eye exams, myopia management, and eye disease management. They also offer a range of eyewear, including specialty sports contact lenses.

###

For more information about Jarvis Vision Center, contact the company here:



Jarvis Vision Center

Dr. Reed Jarvis

(270) 512-8388

Reed@jarvisvision.com

1806 N 4th St, Murray, KY 42071

CONTACT: Dr. Reed Jarvis



