Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) shareholders have endured a 43% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 46%. That's well below the market decline of 4.1%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 42% higher than it was three years ago. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Jarvis Securities had to report a 23% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 46% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Jarvis Securities, it has a TSR of -43% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Jarvis Securities shareholders are down 43% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jarvis Securities better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Jarvis Securities is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

