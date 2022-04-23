Jarvis scores in overtime as Hurricanes beat Devils 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored 1:39 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.

Carolina trailed 2-0 before Brady Skjei and Nino Niederreiter scored in the final five minutes of regulation. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves in winning his NHL debut.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier scored for New Jersey. Jon Gillies, who was minutes away from his first NHL shutout, made 26 saves for the Devils in his first start in a month.

Jarvis won the game with a shot from the right circle after he was set up by Tony DeAngelo.

PENGUINS 7, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, leading Pittsburgh to the road win.

Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.

Detroit dropped its third straight game. Jakub Vrana and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 18 saves in the first two periods, and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 13 stops.

SABRES 5, ISLANDERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal, and the Sabres beat the Islanders in a matchup of non-playoff teams.

Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for Buffalo in the second period. After New York rallied in the third, Jeff Skinner made it 5-3 when he stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left for his 33rd goal of the season.

Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Buffalo in the first, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.

The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team’s longest since a 10-game run in November 2018.

Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.

The Associated Press

  • Hurricanes rally to beat Devils 3-2 in OT, win 3rd straight

    For 55 minutes against the lowly New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes were in danger of seeing their chances at winning the Metropolitan Division take a major hit. Rookie Seth Jarvis scored at 1:39 of overtime off a nice assist by defenseman Tony DeAngelo and the Hurricanes rallied from a late two-goal deficit to beat the Devils 3-2 on Saturday. “We always think we have a chance to win it,” Jarvis said.

  • Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Red Wings 7-2

    Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday. Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.

  • Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

    This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • Fred VanVleet out of Raptors' elimination game vs. Sixers with left hip strain

    TORONTO — Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday with an injury. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that VanVleet would not return to the elimination game due to a left hip strain. Toronto trailed the best-of-seven series 3-0 heading into the game. VanVleet missed a total of 13 games with a bruised right knee as the Raptors' regular season wound down. He ave

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • Flyers trainers sue team over alleged cancer-causing Zamboni chemicals

    Two Flyers trainers are suing ownership, claiming they were unknowingly exposed to carcinogenic chemicals from Zambonis at the team's practice facility.