Jarvis Landry denies report that he told Cardinals to 'come get him' during a game: 'I would never'

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry is pushing back against a report that suggested he told members of the Arizona Cardinals to “come get me” in the offseason. Landry denied that report Wednesday, saying he would never do that.

The 27-year-old Landry questioned why he would want to join a team with fewer wins than the Browns.

Jarvis Landry, on the NFL Network report that he was telling Arizona players “come get me” out of Cleveland: “I would never look to another team during a game especially that we’re losing and say ‘come get me’ with a worse record than we have. ... don’t try to slander my name.” pic.twitter.com/nyNGPP2yDb — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 18, 2019

Landry wasn’t the only Browns player to reportedly tell the Cardinals to “come get me,” according to Mike Silver of NFL Network. But Landry was the only one named in Silver’s report.

Whether or not that report is true, Landry made himself an easy target after he was caught arguing with head coach Freddie Kitchens on the sideline during the game. Both Kitchens and Landry downplayed the incident following the game — which the Browns lost 38-24.

After coming into the season with high expectations, the Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. While players aren’t publicly admitting they want out, it’s never a good sign when there are multiple rumors suggesting that’s the case.

Browns fans have already dealt with plenty of frustration during the season. It sounds like the offseason could offer more of the same.

