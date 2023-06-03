Jarvis delivers in 9th, Alabama edges Nicholls 4-3 in regional nightcap

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jim Jarvis singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and top-seeded Alabama rallied four times to beat Nicholls 4-3 in Friday's nightcap of the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The Crimson Tide (41-19) never led until the final inning, coming from behind to tie the score three different times before Jarvis delivered the winner in a game that ended at 12:45 a.m. local time.

Alabama advances to play Troy on Saturday. The Trojans beat Boston College 11-10 in an opener that was delayed more than two hours in the second inning by rain. Nicholls will play an elimination game against BC in the first game of the day.

MaCrae Kendrick hit a two-out home run to give the Colonels (34-23) a 1-0 lead. The lead lasted until Ed Johnson drove in a run for the Crimson Tide with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.

Gerardo Villarreal's sac fly in the sixth regained the lead for Nicholls, but Drew Williamson tied it at 2 with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Wes Toup homered leading off the seventh to put the Colonels up 3-2, but Alabama again pulled even in the bottom of the inning on Mac Guscette's solo homer.

Alton Davis II (1-2) got the final four outs to earn the win.

Nico Saltaformaggio (5-2) took the loss for the Colonels. Saltaformaggio entered with nobody out and a runner on second in the eighth. He worked out of that jam before issuing the leadoff walk in the ninth and giving way to Cade Evans.

