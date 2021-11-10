Jarv Is at the Roundhouse, Camden review: now officially a national treasure

Jarvis Cocker (Redferns)

He may have spent most of the last decade on semi-retired sabbatical from music, but Jarvis Cocker has not forgotten the winningly deadpan showmanship and gloriously wonky dance moves that made him one of Britain’s best-loved pop stars in the Nineties. Finally bringing his archly named collective JARV IS... to the Roundhouse after multiple pandemic postponements, the 58-year-old singer and broadcaster delivered an eclectic selection of high-voltage perv-pop over a rich musical tapestry of rock, electronic and acoustic instrumentation, including harp and violin.

Mostly composed of long, propulsive, linear grooves and verbose, rambling lyrics, new songs such as House Music All Night Long and Must I Evolve? lacked the narrative precision and infectious pop hooks of primetime Pulp. This scarcely mattered, since the entertainment value of seeing Cocker perform nowadays is less about finely crafted songs than about the charmingly offbeat charisma of the man himself. An uncommon blend of wry social commentator, stand-up comedian and slightly seedy uncle, Cocker is his own greatest artistic creation. He could probably have spent this entire show reading the Shipping Forecast and still earned rapturous applause. Normal rules do not apply to much-loved national treasures.

A naturally assured stage performer behind his aura of awkward amateurism, Cocker soon established a warm rapport with the crowd, fielding attempted heckles and gushing declarations of love with the same dry, ironic humour. After recalling a brief period of living in shabby, pre-gentrification Camden, he played a deliciously sleazy memoir ballad based on those days, Swanky Modes. He also milked easy laughs from the audience by mocking Boris Johnson’s climate-change promises before launching into a ferocious version of his hilariously scathing four-letter political protest anthem Running The World.

Other high points in this 90-minute set included a newly composed bittersweet number with faint overtones of Nick Cave, which is yet to be christened either Slow Jam or Bad Friday, and a rousingly dramatic cover of the vintage chanson Aline, recently recorded by Cocker for Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch.

Clearly keen to inaugurate a new career chapter with JARV IS..., Cocker barely acknowledged his Pulp past during this show. He did admittedly include two fairly obscure songs by his former band, the lascivious disco-rock confessional She’s a Lady and the very early curio My Legendary Girlfriend, but he studiously avoided any big hits. It is commendable that Cocker declines to rest on his laurels, preferring to be a forward-thinking artist than a crowd-pleasing populist. That said, there was something obstinate about this refusal too. This was a highly enjoyable show, but even just one or two evergreen Pulp classics might have elevated it into a magical event.

