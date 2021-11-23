Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/8

    APTOPIX Penguins Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/8

    Penguins Jets Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Mike Matheson (5), Evan Rodrigues (9) and Dominik Simon (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/8

    Penguins Jets Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Mike Matheson (5), Evan Rodrigues (9) and Dominik Simon (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) is led to the penalty box after running into Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/8

    Penguins Jets Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) is led to the penalty box after running into Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) clears the rebound after goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) made a save on Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/8

    Penguins Jets Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) clears the rebound after goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) made a save on Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Mike Matheson (5) and Zach Aston-Reese (12) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/8

    Penguins Jets Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Mike Matheson (5) and Zach Aston-Reese (12) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Danton Heinen (43), Evan Rodrigues (9) and John Marino (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/8

    Penguins Jets Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Danton Heinen (43), Evan Rodrigues (9) and John Marino (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) as Penguins' Kris Letang (58) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/8

    Penguins Jets Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) as Penguins' Kris Letang (58) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Mike Matheson (5), Evan Rodrigues (9) and Dominik Simon (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) is led to the penalty box after running into Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) clears the rebound after goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) made a save on Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) as Mike Matheson (5) and Zach Aston-Reese (12) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Danton Heinen (43), Evan Rodrigues (9) and John Marino (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon (5) as Penguins' Kris Letang (58) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night.

Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts in the first two games of Pittsburgh's three-game Canadian trip, at Montreal and Toronto.

Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid.

Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.

Jarry robbed Toninato early in the first, but midway through the period, Toninato ended the goalie's shutout streak when he got a loose puck and fired in a low shot.

Zucker tied the game with 5:31 left in the second, scoring six seconds after a Pittsburgh power play ended with a high shot that beat Hellebuyck on the glove side.

Hellebuyck was tested early in the third period, turning aside three Pittsburgh shots in the first minute.

It was a rebound that foiled him.

Chad Ruhwedel took a shot from the point and Heinen skated to the front of the net, putting in the rebound for a 2-1 lead at 3:33.

Guentzel added a late empty-netter. He's on a six-game points streak with five goals and two assists.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Jets: A three-game trip begins Wednesday at Columbus.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories