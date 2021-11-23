Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night.

Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry finished with 30 saves after posting shutouts in the first two games of Pittsburgh's three-game Canadian trip, at Montreal and Toronto.

Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, whose perfect road swing followed a three-game skid.

Connor Hellebuyck had 33 saves for Winnipeg, which lost its third straight and fell to 7-2-1 at home.

Jarry robbed Toninato early in the first, but midway through the period, Toninato ended the goalie's shutout streak when he got a loose puck and fired in a low shot.

Zucker tied the game with 5:31 left in the second, scoring six seconds after a Pittsburgh power play ended with a high shot that beat Hellebuyck on the glove side.

Hellebuyck was tested early in the third period, turning aside three Pittsburgh shots in the first minute.

It was a rebound that foiled him.

Chad Ruhwedel took a shot from the point and Heinen skated to the front of the net, putting in the rebound for a 2-1 lead at 3:33.

Guentzel added a late empty-netter. He's on a six-game points streak with five goals and two assists.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Jets: A three-game trip begins Wednesday at Columbus.

