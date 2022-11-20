Jarry shuts down Jets in Penguins' 3-0 win

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73), Bryan Rust (17), Evgeni Malkin (71) and Jason Zucker (16) celebrate after Zucker's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73), Bryan Rust (17), Evgeni Malkin (71) and Jason Zucker (16) celebrate after Zucker's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Michael Eyssimont attempts to pass the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Petry (26), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) and Josh Archibald (15) defend in front of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Michael Eyssimont attempts to pass the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Petry (26), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) and Josh Archibald (15) defend in front of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) avoids a shot from the point as Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Petry (26) defends in front of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, back, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) avoids a shot from the point as Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Petry (26) defends in front of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, back, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' David Gustafsson (19) and Michael Eyssimont (23) defend as a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Brock McGinn (23) goes wide during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' David Gustafsson (19) and Michael Eyssimont (23) defend as a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Brock McGinn (23) goes wide during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness, upper right, yells at a referee during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness, upper right, yells at a referee during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) jumps on the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) attempts to get his stick on the rebound during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) jumps on the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) attempts to get his stick on the rebound during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Josh Archibald (15) attempts a wraparound against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) also defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Pittsburgh Penguins' Josh Archibald (15) attempts a wraparound against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) also defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Saku Maenalanen (8) defends against Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) as Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves a shot during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Saku Maenalanen (8) defends against Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) as Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) saves a shot during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) loses sight of a shot by Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) as Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) comes in to clear the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) loses sight of a shot by Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) as Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) comes in to clear the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced for his 12th career shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Saturday night.

Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh. The Penguins won for the third time in five games (3-1-1) after losing seven straight (0-6-1).

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in 11 games (8-2-1).

The game was scoreless until Zucker took a pass from Evgeni Malkin and beat Hellebuyck over his shoulder 53 seconds into the third period.

Rust doubled the lead after Hellebuyck surrendered the puck to Sidney Crosby, who promptly set up Rust and the right wing capitalized to make it 2-0 with 1:34 left.

Guentzel added an empty-neter with 3.5 seconds remaining.

The Jets held a 23-22 shot advantage through the first 40 minutes as both goalies held down their respective forts. Hellebuyck made a solid save on Pittsburgh’s Ryan Poehling in addition to some quick stops on screened shots.

Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti both came close to scoring for Winnipeg during a pair of power plays in the second, but were stoned by Jarry.

Hellebuyck was forced to be sharp facing dangerous shots from Guentzel, Kris Letang, Malkin and Rickard Rakell in the first period. Hellebuyck also stopped Crosby on a partial breakaway after the star took the puck away from Morrissey.

INJURIES

The Jets announced that veteran forward Nikolaj Ehlers is scheduled for a hernia operation and will be out of action. Ehlers, who only played two games this year, is the third forward that Winnipeg has lost to injury this season. The others are Mason Appleton and Morgan Barron, both with wrist injuries. ... Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Veteran Kyle Capobianco replaced him again. Defenseman Ville Heinola, who was recently recalled from Manitoba of the AHL, sat out for the second straight game. DeMelo is expected to return on Monday.

MILESTONES

Jets forward Kyle Connor played his 400th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Chicago on Sunday night to wrap up a three-game trip.

Jets: Host Carolina on Monday night to finish a three-game homestand.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

