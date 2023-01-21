Jarrod Bowen double boosts West Ham and turns up heat on Lampard’s Everton

There were times when it was difficult to shake off the impression that Everton simply wanted to do David Moyes a favour. This sorry performance has probably kept their former manager in a job. One more defeat could have spelled the end for Moyes at West Ham but they have been spared having to make that decision after spending 90 minutes in the company of Everton, who are joint bottom and look likely to stay there.

The chants of “sack the board” from the travelling support during the closing stages summed it up. Frank Lampard may well lose his job but the reality is that the overall blame for Everton’s malaise lies elsewhere. Changing the manager alone is unlikely to be enough. Everton are spiralling under their current ownership and, although Lampard may pay for this defeat with his job given that Farhad Moshiri was present at a game for the first time since October 2021, it is difficult to know if anyone can keep this team up. West Ham, who rose out of the bottom three thanks to a double from Jarrod Bowen, could have played all day without conceding.

Part of the fun was guessing whose supporters would be the most furious by full time. The atmosphere was restless at the start of play, the goodwill soon fading after a tribute to the late David Gold, though it was going to take something to top the rage from Everton’s support.

Rarely can a team battling for survival have defended with such little heart. The challenges were half-hearted, the marking was feeble and West Ham did not have to do much to head down the tunnel two goals to the good at half-time. In truth, it had not been a particularly convincing effort from the hosts. Everton dominated early on and West Ham’s inability to seize the initiative had risked irritating the home support.

The frustration for Lampard was that Everton were OK before going behind. Briefly, it was tempting to wonder if unity was returning. Having stayed away from Goodison Park when Everton lost to Southampton last weekend, Moshiri, Bill Kenwright and their fellow directors were in the posh seats here and they would witness a mildly encouraging display at first.

Everton, who matched West Ham’s 3-4-2-1 system, were the better team for 25 minutes. Demarai Gray was dangerous on the left, Idrissa Gueye was pulling the strings in midfield and Alex Iwobi was trying to make things happen.

Frank Lampard watches Everton struggle at West Ham. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Yet familiar failings would plague Everton. West Ham were low on belief, but at least they were rarely in danger. Openings for Dominic Calvert-Lewin were rare and it was just as well from West Ham’s perspective that Everton’s best chance fell to Yerry Mina.

That summed up the problem for Lampard. Everton are capable of decent patches of play but they are fragile at both ends of the pitch and were shaky once West Ham, responding to the crowd’s demands for more urgency, began to press higher.

It was not long before Saïd Benrhama was extending Jordan Pickford. West Ham were making their physicality count and they broke through when a cross from their left wing-back, Emerson Palmieri, exposed the failings in Everton’s defending.

Kurt Zouma, back from injury and impressing alongside Nayef Aguerd and Angelo Ogbonna at the back, wanted it more than James Tarkowski and Conor Coady. It was too easy for Zouma to flick the ball on and that was when the second mistake happened: Everton players standing still, Bowen rushing in to guide a simple finish over Pickford.

A brief VAR check for offside would not ruin West Ham’s celebrations. Moyes had finally caught a break. He has been waiting for his forwards to wake up. West Ham have plenty of options in attack and they always look far more dangerous when Bowen, who had not scored in the league since 9 October, is on song.

Also influential was Michail Antonio, who made the second goal when he rumbled past a soft tackle from Tarkowksi. Everton had fallen apart and, with Mina and Amadou Onana simply watching events unfold, Bowen was free to turn in Antonio’s cross.

Lampard made changes at half-time, bringing on Dwight McNeil and Tom Davies for Vitalii Mykolenko and Séamus Coleman, but to no avail. A brief flurry from Everton, who saw Gueye go close, faded away. West Ham played on the break, Emerson hitting the bar and Declan Rice firing inches wide, and gave the crowd a late glimpse of their new signing, Danny Ings.

What Lampard would give to have a striker like Ings. He is working with very little. The question now is whether Everton decide to hand the job to someone else.