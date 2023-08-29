Jarrod Bowen: David Moyes does not get enough credit for West Ham achievements

David Moyes led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season, their first major trophy since 1980

David Moyes does not get the credit he deserves for his achievements at West Ham, says Hammers forward Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes, 60, has led the club to two top-seven finishes, a Europa League semi-final and the Europa Conference League since returning for a second spell.

Now the Hammers are sitting second in the Premier League after taking seven points from their first three games.

"What he's done for this club I don't think any other manager would come close to," Bowen told 5 Live Sport.

The east London club were one point and one place above the relegation zone when the Scot took charge in December 2019.

After leading the club to safety, Moyes guided the Hammers to finishes of sixth, seventh and 14th, as well as scooping last season's Conference League title - their first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1980.

"When I joined, they were in a relegation battle," said Bowen, who arrived from Hull in January 2020. "He kept the club up, then we had two seasons of finishing sixth and seventh, getting to a Europa League semi-final, going all the way and winning the Conference League.

"What he has done for the club probably doesn't get enough credit. But that's just noise. The players respect the manager, respect his ways."

West Ham won 3-1 at Brighton on Saturday, with Bowen joined on the scoresheet by James Ward-Prowse and Michail Antonio.

"Since I've signed we've had a really good group and that's spearheaded by the manager," Bowen said. "He believes in what he wants around the dressing room and training ground every day.

"Discipline, routines. Everyone has bought into that and you can see what happens when they do."