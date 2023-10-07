Jarrod Bowen close to new West Ham deal in major boost after Liverpool interest

Jarrod Bowen is set to end speculation over his future by signing a new long-term contract at West Ham.

Bowen’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2025 but talks with the club have been ongoing for months and an agreement is now said to be close.

The Hammers have been desperate to build on their Europa Conference League success of last season by tying down a player who has become one of David Moyes’s key men since signing from Hull City in January 2020.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with Liverpool, who could be in the market for a Mo Salah replacement should the Egyptian move to Saudi Arabia next summer, but is keen to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

New deal close: Prague hero Jarrod Bowen is set to sign a new contract at West Ham (PA)

There has been positive progress in negotiations and while details on the new deal are being finalised, all parties now expect Bowen to sign in what would be a major boost the club, who were effectively forced to cash in on Declan Rice this summer after the midfielder turned down several lucrative contract offers.

Bowen secured his place in club folklore with a dramatic late winner in June’s Conference League final in Prague, where a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina ended the Irons’ 43-year trophy drought.

He has carried that form into the new season, scoring five times in seven Premier League matches going into Sunday’s meeting with Newcastle.

Those displays have caught the attention of Gareth Southgate, who this week handed Bowen an England recall. The forward made his debut during the run of Nations League matches in the summer of 2022 but, after a poor start to last season, missed out on a place in Southgate’s World Cup squad and has not been called up since.