Jarrett Allen not ruled out for Friday

Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen’s status for tomorrow night: “We haven’t ruled anybody out. Haven’t ruled him in either.”
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Questioned on whether center Jarrett Allen will play, #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said they have not ruled anybody out for Friday’s game vs. Hawks. “We haven’t ruled anybody in, either,” Bickerstaff said. – 2:24 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen’s status for tomorrow night: “We haven’t ruled anybody out. Haven’t ruled him in either.” – 2:21 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Offensively, they’re one of the best teams in the league.”
With no Jarrett Allen, @Brian Scalabrine is giving the Hawks the advantage over the Cavaliers on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/NhX7SIkiT712:50 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said the Hawks are preparing as if Jarrett Allen will be available for Cleveland tomorrow.
He said even if he doesn’t play, the Cavs’ size still presents a challenge for Atlanta. – 12:27 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
My column: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s absence cements his status as team MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal9:02 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas
So many former Cavs/Nets:
Was a Net: LeVert, Ed Davis, Jarrett Allen
Was a Cav: Kyrie, Drummond, Curry, Joe Harris8:34 PM

Austin Kent @AustinKent
Obviously don’t have Jarrett Allen on the floor tonight but still crazy to see he and Caris LeVert playing such a big role on a Cavs team lining up against their former squad tonight. Both were shipped out in the four-teamer that brought James Harden last season. pic.twitter.com/M5TCVc8NX07:41 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kind of the same story so far in the play-in game as we saw when the Cavs were here Friday night. They just don’t have anyone who can play Andre Drummond with Jarrett Allen still not back. Markkanen tried, has two fouls in six minutes and goes to the bench. – 7:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant with a monster block on Lauri Markkanen. Jarrett Allen probably sitting on the bench thinking, ‘I did that too, once.’ Drummond with the dunk and the foul. Durant with the fist pump after the whistle. – 7:19 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Here is a little more from #Cavs Jarrett Allen’s pregame workout ahead of Nets game pic.twitter.com/CvBsRd9H0C7:11 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just a snippet of #Cavs Jarrett Allen working out before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/Vgs8IsXSfK7:09 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Brooklyn pick is going to be WAY better than expected. There are no complaints, but the two things that likely kept this from becoming a lottery pick were Jarrett Allen’s injury and the New York Knicks. – 5:13 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s comments on Allen after shootaround: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will miss play-in game against Brooklyn #Nets beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal3:59 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will miss play-in game against Brooklyn Nets beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal11:01 AM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will miss play-in game against Brooklyn Nets beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal6:49 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Bad news for Cavs/Good news for Nets: Jarrett Allen (finger) is out for tomorrow’s game. – 6:47 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) ruled out of Tuesday’s play-in game at Brooklyn. – 6:33 PM

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Jarrett Allen getting in some work before the Play-In game here in Brooklyn. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / April 12, 2022

Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen is out for Play-In Tournament game vs. Nets on Tuesday night. Allen has been rehabbing a fractured left finger that he suffered March 6. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 11, 2022

Even though the usage of his left hand and J.B. Bickerstaff’s proclamation about progress were positive signs, sources tell cleveland.com there’s pessimism surrounding Allen’s availability Tuesday night. Bickerstaff, a source said, is mentally preparing for Allen to be out. Another source called him playing “unrealistic,” only leaving open the possibility based on Allen’s extreme competitiveness level. The Cavs are expected to practice before leaving for New York Monday afternoon. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 11, 2022

