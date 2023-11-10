Jaromir Jagr's NHL journey began in Pittsburgh. It will end with the club retiring his No. 68

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins' Jaromir Jagr (68) cuts around the back of the net as Florida Panthers goaltender John VanBiesbrouck blocks the side of the goal during the first period of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference final May 26, 1996, in Miami. The Penguins announced Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, they will retire Jagr's No. 68 before their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 18, 2024. Jagr spent the first 11 of his 24 seasons in the NHL with Pittsburgh from 1990-2001. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr's familiar No. 68 is heading to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday they will retire Jagr's number before a visit from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 18.

Jagr spent the first 11 of his 24 seasons in the NHL in Pittsburgh, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.

Jagr collected 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 regular-season games with the Penguins from 1990 to 2001. He still remains in the top five in franchise history in games played (fifth), points (fourth), goals (fourth) and assists (fourth).

The Penguins traded Jagr to Washington before the 2001-2002 season. Jagr played another 13 years after leaving Pittsburgh, hopscotching between eight teams, including the Capitals, the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jagr stepped away from the NHL after playing 22 games for Calgary in the 2017-2018 season. His 1,921 career points rank second in NHL history behind Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

The 51-year-old Jagr continued playing for the team he owns in his hometown of Kladno, Czech Republic, up until the end of the 2022-2023 season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl