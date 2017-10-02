Jaromir Jagr to sign 1-year deal with Flames: reports

The Calgary Flames have signed veteran free agent Jaromir Jagr to a one-year $1 million US contract, according to multiple reports.

The 45-year-old, who is second on the league's career points list with 1,914, is also expected to earn an additional $1 million in bonuses, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

It would be Jagr's 24th NHL season, but his first suiting up for a Canadian team.

Jagr became a free agent when Florida decided not to offer him a new contract after last season. He had spent the last 2½ seasons with the Panthers, with previous NHL stops with the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

A message left with Jagr's agent seeking confirmation had not been answered.

Jagr was the NHL's MVP in 1999, is a five-time scoring champion and helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. He's also helped his native Czech Republic win Olympic gold in 1998 and gold at the world championships in 2005 and 2010.

One more 82-game season would put Jagr at the top of the NHL's career games played list. He currently ranks fourth with 1,711, 56 behind leader Gordie Howe's 1,767.

Huge career

The scope of Jagr's career was particularly epic for 19-year-old forward Matthew Tkachuk, because his father Keith was drafted in the first round with Jagr in 1990.

"It's crazy to think about," Tkachuk said. "My dad's been retired for however many years now.

"For me personally, I'm going to try and get as much as I can out of having him on the team. We've all heard the stories what a legend he is and I'm excited to see it first-hand."

Ten Flames were not even born in 1991 when Jagr won the first of his back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"I wasn't even a thought and he was playing in the NHL," said 21-year-old Sam Bennett. "It's pretty incredible."