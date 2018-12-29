Jaromir Jagr receives an intriguing offer from ... Tibet

When, if ever, hockey legend Jaromir Jagr decides to hang up his skates for good and retire from professional competition, there will likely be plenty of job offers sent his way.

Sticks, pucks and ice is all that the 46-year-old from the Czech Republic seems to know. Following 24 seasons in the NHL, most recently with the Calgary Flames in 2017-18, he now plays for HC Kladno, a professional club — which he owns — in Czech Republic’s WSM Liga (the second-highest level in the country).

During his NHL career, he won two Stanley Cups, a Hart Trophy and five Art Ross Trophies. On top of that, his 1,921 regular season points put him second all-time behind some guy named Wayne Gretzky.

That’s quite the resume.

Therefore, it’s not too surprising to see a small town in Tibet attempting to secure the guidance of one of the best, and most personable, to ever play the game.

Jágrlama is a light-hearted piece by cinematographer Dusan Husar that follows a small boy’s obsession with hockey and the man that wears No. 68. Made by the non-profit organization Brontosauři v Himálajích, which encourages the people of the Czech Republic to sponsor community projects in Tibet, the film tells a story that we all know well in a place we wouldn’t expect.

The boy that praises Jarda (the hockey version of the Dalai Lama) has a love for the sport that is so pure and a mullet, like Jagr in his prime, that is incredible. Also, that shot to introduce his father? Hilarious.

At this point, we can only hope that he gets the chance to see this video and make a decision about the intriguing invitation.

Since it was posted on Vimeo in mid-September, it’s been watched over 43,000 times.

The star of the film takes a shot on a make-shift net with his homemade stick. (Vimeo//Dusan Husar)

