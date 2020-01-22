Jared Wolfe wins in Bahamas for first Korn Ferry Tour title

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- Jared Wolfe won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 69 in strong wind for a four-stroke victory over Brandon Harkins.

A winner each of the last three years on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Wolfe finished at 18-under 270 at Royal Blue Golf Course. The 31-year-old former Murray State player earned $108,000.

With wind gusting to 30 mph, Wolfe was one of only two players to break 70 in the final round. He bogeyed the par-3 14th hole after hitting into the water, then birdied the par-4 15th and 16th and par-5 18th.

''No argument, it's definitely the biggest win of my career,'' Wolfe said. ''It was so cool to finish the job, especially in style with a birdie at the last. I knew coming into today if I played as well as I know I can, someone would have to do something special to catch me. I turned out to be right on that. I'm just very blessed to be in this position.''

Wolfe also birdied three of his last four holes Tuesday to take a one-shot lead over Harkins into the final round.

''I feel like PGA Tour Latinoamerica specifically prepares you for the travel,'' Wolfe said. ''Five of the first six events on this tour are out of the country, so it prepares you well for that. Obviously, being in position to win down there set me up today to finish the job.''

Harkins finished with a 72.

Billy Kennerly (67), Curtis Thompson (71) and Nick Hardy (71) tied for third at 13 under.