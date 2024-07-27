🎥 Jared Stroud shows off magic feet with stunning Leagues Cup strike

You won’t see many goals quite as sweet this weekend as Jared Stroud’s stunner in Atlanta on the opening night of Leagues Cup 2024 play.

The D.C. United man bagged a brace in just seven minutes to give the Black and Red a temporary two-goal lead against Atlanta United Friday evening, the second of which was a strike to remember.

After scoring from an Atlanta corner courtesy of a rip-roaring counter-attack just a few minutes before, Stroud followed up his first goal with a simply stunning display of control to silence the Atlanta crowd.

Jared Stroud wants @LeaguesCup goal of the tournament! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NQNK3ggOQO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2024

Jared Stroud, take a bow.