Jared Padalecki promises 'unexpected answers' from Walker season 2 finale

Samantha Highfill
It's time for the Walker family to get some answers. After season 2 of Walker introduced the Davidson family, and therefore a longstanding family feud, there have been many accusations made. Just when you'd think they could get along, they'd go and have a race to see who should get the ranch.

But now, as we head into the show's second season finale, we're going to learn what really happened the night that launched this rivalry. EW spoke with executive producer and star Jared Padalecki about what to expect from season 2's final hour.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: This is a finale, so obviously there are twists, but I think it's safe to say it's mostly a family-centered, emotional hour. Was that the goal?

JARED PADALECKI: Yeah. It's not dissimilar to our season 1 finale, where we get a lot of unexpected answers and our characters heal, but there's also more questions, which is so much like life — you get some answers and it brings up more questions. It's certainly a chance for the Walker family at large to find out some stuff they had wrong, some stuff they had right, and some stuff they weren't even aware of.

Walker -- “Something's Missing” -- Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker
Rebecca Brenneman/The CW Jared Padalecki on 'Walker'

You all bring the Davidson mystery to its conclusion, much like you brought the Emily (Genevieve Padalecki) mystery to its conclusion in the season 1 finale. Do you like that format of one-season mysteries?

I do. I like not asking random questions as an audience just for the sake of asking questions. I like to answer questions. I like to figure out the puzzle along with the audience, which requires us to kind of wrap it up and not just keep asking the same questions over and over and over again for years and years. One of the things we really set out to do with Walker from the get was make it more of a show about life and family, and not just blood family, which I had a taste of on Supernatural — or had a buffet of on Supernatural. [Laughs] This version of Walker is meant more to mirror the way life goes for the majority of human beings and so they have a problem, they try and fix it, and they fix it and they realize there's another problem. And fix is maybe the wrong word, but they try to come to some resolution and the resolution's always imperfect.

Then we also have this ominous "this is only the beginning" moment with whoever was after Miles (Mustafa Elzein). What are we getting into?!

[Laughs] With Miles and Captain Fenton [Josh Hopkins], they opened up a Pandora's Box that they, in a sense, would rather not have. Obviously they're law enforcement and they want to make the world a safer place but we're going to find out if it maybe would've been something better suited for full-on military to deal with or full-on FBI or CIA. So we're going to have some collaborations between other law enforcement entities to help figure out exactly what's going on here in the great state of Texas. We'll have to figure out what Miles knows and is not sharing, and Cassie's [Ashley Reyes] going to have an exploration into her own recent past with maybe what she turned a blind eye to and shouldn't have.

Last but not least, Stella is graduating! How's that affecting Cordell?

He's part of a big happy family. He obviously wishes that Emily was still part of the big happy family, and seeing life go on, but Walker has a lot of personal journeys woven into the show where we're seeing people live and learn and grow. It's certainly not easy on Cordell and he does try and find time to sneak his daughter away and have a private moment with her, hopefully not the last. But Cordell's been through a lot so he's going to approach it and try and save it into his memory hard drive so to speak, so he never forgets it and is better in the future because of it. But he's going to miss his daughter if she goes away.

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready