Jared Leto Says He Was Left 'Physically In Pain' By 'Excruciatingly Challenging Role'

Jared Leto has said that he was left “physically in pain” playing WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the new Apple TV+ series WeCrashed.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is known for taking a very method approach to his roles, has revealed he found portraying the Israeli businessman to be “excruciatingly challenging”.

WeCrashed tells the story of Neumann and his wife Rebekah, played by Anne Hathaway, and how they set up their co-working space enterprise.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the series, Jared said: “I got to tell you, on this project, man, there wasn’t a day that passed by, and I was buried in dialogue… Adam talked a lot.

“And he’s the CEO. It’s his job. And he would talk strongly and with passion and with purpose. And every day I was just wiped out, physically in pain.

“And, really, just an excruciatingly challenging role. But there wasn’t a single day that went by that I wasn’t just acutely grateful to be there. I never wanted it to end sooner. And it was just awesome.”

The Suicide Squad star previously admitted he sometimes finds it difficult to leave his characters behind after he finishes filming due to the nature of his immersive style of role preparation.

“Sometimes it is (difficult) and I think that’s a reasonable experience if you spend six months of your life creating physical habits with the dialect of walking and talking,” he told the PA news agency.

“With certain subject matter it’s going to have some effect on you somehow, so I think that’s normal and it’s fine.

“It’s not like you turn a switch and everything goes away, it’s kind of a normal thing.”

Jared is known for his turns as other outsider characters including the eccentric Paulo Gucci, in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, and Marvel’s upcoming vampire superhero Morbius.

“I’m attracted to interesting characters, compelling stories and the possibility of working with great groups of people” he said.

“Whether it’s a dreamer… or a trillionaire, I just look for compelling characters that I’m inspired by.”

WeCrashed is available to stream on AppleTV+ now.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

