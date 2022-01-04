Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Bumped From January Release to April Amid Omicron Surge

Jared Leto’s upcoming “Morbius” has been bumped from its release this month and will now be released in April amid the Omicron surge, Sony Pictures announced on Monday.

Sony’s film based on a Marvel character now set to open on April 1. The film was initially set to open on Jan. 28.

Leto in the film is a pseudo-vampire named Michael Morbius who has an “overpowering urge to consume blood” after he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

Daniel Espinosa is directing with a cast that also includes Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith and Jared Harris. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the screenplay based on the characters by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane for Marvel Comics.

More to come…