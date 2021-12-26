Jared Leto Defies Age with Shirtless Photo and 50th Birthday Cake

Believe it or not, Jared Leto is somehow 50 years old.

The Academy Award winner rang in his milestone birthday on Sunday with a shirtless photo that proves he's basically ageless. "Thx for all the bday wishes!" Leto wrote to his combined 14.4 million Twitter and Instagram followers.

He can be seen enjoying a slice of rainbow cake and giving a thumbs up in the photo that displays his glistening abs. The picture appears to a behind-the-scenes snap from his upcoming Marvel vampire movie Morbius, as he has blood dripping from the corner of his mouth and a scratch on his chest.

Leto seems to be going method once again, after he previously hinted that he was a vampire in a post comparing photos of him taken in 2008 and 2016, both of which looked identical. "Amazing what a little human blood will do," he wrote.

The House of Gucci actor has frequently documented his physique on social media for his adoring fans. Last year, Leto used another shirtless photo to get his followers to the polls.

He's come a long way since his breakout role as Jordan Catalano on My So-Called Life, although he's barely aged a day since his teen heartthrob era.

Leto recently reminisced about one of his very first jobs, as well as his early business acumen. "I actually worked at a movie theater when I was a kid. And I got fired for selling weed out the back door," he said last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I was just an entrepreneur."

See Jared Leto in Morbius, premiering in theaters Jan. 28, 2022.