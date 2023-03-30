Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

Former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner speaks about Abraham Accords at America First Policy Institute in Washington

(Reuters) - Wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have invested hundreds of millions of dollars with former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's private equity firm, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions.

Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

The investment from the UAE came through a sovereign wealth fund, but the Qatari investor's identity was unclear, the NYT report said.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala, Emirates Investment Authority, Affinity Partners, and the Qatar and UAE embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Last year, a U.S. House of Representatives committee had said it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment with a firm of Kushner.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)