Jared Kushner says he and Ivanka Trump 'absolutely' sending their kids back to school and have 'no fear in doing so'

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner said he and his wife Ivanka Trump are sending their children back to school and are not concerned about the possibility they could be exposed to the coronavirus.

"Absolutely," Kushner said when asked if was sending his children back to school for "in-person education" on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Parents across the nation wrestle with two difficult options this fall: send children back to school and risk exposure to COVID-19, or keep them home and risk academic and social setbacks.

But Kushner said he has no doubts given children's lower risk of complications from the virus.

"Based on the data I have seen, I don't believe that that's a risk," Kushner said of the possibility of his kids dying from COVID-19. "Again, this virus impacts different people in different ways. We know a lot more now than we did."

He claimed children were six times more likely to die from the flu than the coronavirus, though he did not cite the source of that data.

"Our school is not opening up five days a week, I wish they were," Kushner added. "But we absolutely will be sending our kids back to school and I have no fear in doing so."

The president has repeatedly called for schools to reopen and expressed reservations about the guidelines on doing so from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, children 17 and under make up about 7% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., though they comprise about 22% of the population. It noted that the number of confirmed cases among children "has been steadily increasing," but added that the real rate of infection is unknown because of the lack of widespread testing.

Children under 17 are far less likely than adults to require hospitalization and even less likely to die from the virus, according to the data.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jared Kusher, Ivanka Trump 'absolutely' sending their kids to school