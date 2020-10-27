Jared Kushner Ripped For 'Letting His Klan Flag Fly'

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, was called out on social media on Monday for the racist comments he made while standing outside the White House.

During an interview with Fox News, Kushner said Black Lives Matter protesters were just “virtue signaling” after the police killing of George Floyd in May.

“They’d go on Instagram and cry,” he said.

Then, Kushner suggested that Black people in America ― who are “mostly Democrat” ― have to want to be successful.

“President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” he said. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.”

That, critics noted, was a nod to racist stereotypes and Twitter users weren’t having it:

Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism. He doesn't want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it.



He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of “hard work.” https://t.co/KyuTgPZv9a — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 26, 2020

I see Jared Kushner is letting his Klan flag fly today. Institutional power hinders the Black community not will power. We can't just will our way into being born to a billionaire like you were Jared. Everything you got is from nepotism not from merit and you still ain't shit! https://t.co/9ImopMGJcTpic.twitter.com/xs8o7gPdbR — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) October 26, 2020

Oh. Trust fund baby slumlord Kushner who has enriched himself in the WH takes the silver spoon out of his mouth long enough to insert his foot with a racist trope about Black people and success. https://t.co/rMN01O9WQm — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) October 26, 2020

Dear #JaredKushner ,



You say “Blacks don’t want to be successful?” My enslaved grandfather fought for his country in the Civil War, led a strike for fair...

