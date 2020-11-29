Jared Kushner heading to Saudi Arabia and Qatar in last ditch effort to resolve Gulf dispute

Jared Kushner pictured on a visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the next few days in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Gulf neighbours.

The trip could create a last-minute diplomatic victory for the Trump administration by solving a long-running rift between Qatar and a number of other Arab countries, all of whom are American allies.

In June 2017 Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism and relations with Iran.

Qatari airplanes and ships were banned from using the airspace and sea routes of the four countries, and the only land crossing into the country was blocked by Saudi Arabia.

Jordan joined the original four and support was given by the Maldives, Mauritania, Senegal, Djibouti, the Comoros, Yemen, and the Tobruk-based government in Libya.

As a special adviser to the president, Mr Kushner will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, Axios reports.

Through his role in helping to normalise relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, Mr Kushner has developed close relationships with both leaders during his trips to the region.

The visit comes just a week after a reported secret meeting between MBS and the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

More to follow...