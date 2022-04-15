What Jared Kushner’s $2 Billion Saudi Payout Says About The Post-Presidential Hustle

Paul Blumenthal
·6 min read
What Jared Kushner’s $2 Billion Saudi Payout Says About The Post-Presidential Hustle

Jared Kushner, ex-President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, isn’t the first one to get a big payout after leaving his position as a senior adviser in the White House. Nor is he the first family member of a president or ex-president to use his position to get money. But the $2 billion stake invested by the Saudis in Kushner’s new private equity firm dwarfs all previous post-presidential money grabs in both size and scope.

The New York Times reported on April 10 that a Saudi sovereign wealth fund led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman contributed $2 billion to Kushner’s Affinity Partners over the objections of advisers who warned of Kushner’s “inexperience” and the risk involved due to “unsatisfactory” due diligence (a hallmark of Trump’s personal business investments) and “excessive” asset management fees.

In his role as White House adviser to Trump, Kushner was a close ally of the crown prince, offering him advice and defending him after Saudi military and intelligence officers murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Embassy in Instabul.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe that bin Salman ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi regime. While Kushner remained in the White House, he kept in touch with the crown prince through off-the-books WhatsApp text messages.

As with so many things done by Trump and his family, Kushner’s $2 billion Saudi payout highlights a preexisting malady in American life by taking it to its extreme. In this case, that malady is the commercialization of the post-presidency that has taken hold over the past 40 years.

The “commercialized former presidency,” as the writer Thomas DeFrank called it, began in the late 1970s, at the dawn of the neoliberal age, when Gerald Ford took positions on corporate boards and hit the paid speaker circuit following his brief stint as an unelected President of the United States.

“[E]very former president should go visit his grave in Grand Rapids and thank him for ensuring that they will be instant zillionaires,” said DeFrank, who wrote a biography of Ford.

And most former presidents followed suit. Before his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease, Ronald Reagan accepted multimillion-dollar speaking engagements from Japanese corporations. Corporations paid top dollar to George H.W. Bush for speeches and he took a paid honorary position at a Canadian mining company.

Bill Clinton took the commercialized post-presidency even further by making more than $100 million from paid speeches since 2001. And while George W. Bush, hampered by his deep unpopularity, did not pull in the same kind of money as Clinton, he took in $15 million in speaking fees in his first three years out of office.

After leaving office in 2017, Barack Obama hit the speaking circuit and charged $400,000 per speech. He and his wife, Michelle Obama, also created a media production company and signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce scripted and unscripted programming for an undisclosed amount.

Family members of presidents and vice presidents have also sought to make money off of their connections. Decades ago, this normally involved siblings, like Jimmy Carter’s brother Billy registering as a foreign agent for Libya or then-first lady Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham’s consulting business.

Now that presidents are much older, their children are increasingly in the spotlight: for example, Hunter Biden’s consulting and lobbying work when Joe Biden was vice president and his art sales now that his father is president.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner stands among Saudi officials as President Donald Trump talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2018. (Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner stands among Saudi officials as President Donald Trump talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2018. (Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner stands among Saudi officials as President Donald Trump talks with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2018. (Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

There are a number of reasons why the Saudi investment in Kushner stands out from past commercial opportunities for ex-presidents and their families.

First, it is significantly larger than other payments. This is $2 billion with a “B,” not millions. Yes, Kushner will only make $25 million per year from the management fees, plus a share of the profits earned (if there are any), but the injection makes up almost all of the capital Kushner raised, according to the Times, making it absolutely crucial for his financial success.

Second, unlike the money made by other ex-presidents or their family members, this is a gigantic lump sum coming from a foreign government with discrete policy interests in the U.S. government that Kushner was happy to support when in the White House.

Third, and probably most importantly, all of the former presidents who commercialized their post-presidencies were either constitutionally prohibited from running again or did not plan on it. (Ford considered running in 1980 and refused corporate board seats at the time, but ultimately decided not to.) Trump, however, is likely to run again in 2024 and is considered the front-runner for the Republican Party nomination.

Were Trump to return to the White House, the payments to his son-in-law by a foreign government with major interests in influencing U.S. foreign policy would far exceed any conflict of interest concerns created by the sale of Hunter Biden’s paintings.

But Kushner’s big payday is still in the same category of problems raised by the commercialization of the post-presidency. All of these payouts and corporate deals create the appearance of corruption, as powerful corporations, the global rich and fossil fuel-rich autocracies slop money on the former leaders of the U.S. during an era in which corporations grow larger, the rich get richer and burning fossil fuels brings the world to the brink.

This problem lacks an available solution. The For The People Act, a voting rights, campaign finance and ethics reform bill that passed the House in 2021, would have required new disclosures for presidential family members when in office and included a two-year cooling-off period before any executive branch official could lobby their former colleagues, but none of this addresses the issue of post-presidential buck-raking.

Former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Schaub, now at the government transparency nonprofit Project on Government Oversight, recommended the enactment of a version of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause for former government officials in an interview with Bloomberg.

In lieu of legislation, the public can only hope for a change in culture — a vibe shift — among our ex-presidents that prioritizes the appearance of serving the public good over their personal self-interest.

Or there is always the policy jokingly proposed by former President William Howard Taft, who gave his own prescription for curing the problem of ex-presidents: “The proper and scientific administration of a dose of chloroform or of the fruit of the lotus tree, and the reduction of the flesh of the thus quietly departed to ashes in a funeral pyre to satisfy the wishes of his friends and the families, might make a fitting end to the life of one who has held the highest office, and at the same time would secure the country from the troublesome fear that the occupant could ever come back.”

“His record would have been made by one term and his demise in the honorable ceremony would relieve the country from the burden of thinking how he is to support himself and his family, would fix his place in history, and enable the public to pass on to new men and new measures,” Taft went on. “I commend this method for consideration.”

Taft did not comment on the children of ex-presidents or their spouses.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Orphaned bear cubs released back into the wild

    Four orphaned bear cubs have been released back into the wild in California after six months in captivity. Three of the bears were released in Central California's Mariposa County near where they were found. (April 15)

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Feeling better than ever, Kirk ready for his chance to shine with Blue Jays

    With Danny Jansen set to miss some time with an oblique injury, Alejandro Kirk's opportunity to run with the Blue Jays No. 1 catching job has arrived.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin