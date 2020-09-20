Jared Goff and Tyler Higbee help propel Rams to victory over Eagles

Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks to throw during Sunday's 37-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. (Corey Perrine / Associated Press)

A cross-country trip and an early kickoff could not slow down the Rams.

Quarterback Jared Goff and tight end Tyler Higbee connected for three touchdowns and receiver Robert Woods and running back Darrell Henderson rushed for others as the Rams defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-19, Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Linebacker Micah Kiser forced a fumble and cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill intercepted passes to help the Rams (2-0) keep the momentum they gained from a season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams (2-0) started fast and then did enough to hold off the Eagles in the first of two consecutive trips to the East Coast. The Rams play the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

The Rams showed Sunday they could adjust to quick turnarounds. Trips to the East typically would begin on Fridays, giving players a chance to acclimate to the time change. But because of COVID-19 concerns, the Rams are traveling on Saturdays and then facing 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Goff and Higbee combined on scoring plays of four, three and 28 yards, the last one giving the Rams a 31-19 lead early in the fourth quarter. Higbee finished with five catches for 54 yards.

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, outdueled Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick.

Goff completed his first 13 passes and finished 20 of 27 for 267 yards.

Wentz completed 26 of 43 passes for 242 yards, with two interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown, but the Eagles (0-2) could not bounce back from last Sunday’s defeat by Washington.

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers suffered a first-quarter rib injury and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom suffered a third-quarter calf injury. Neither returned.

The Rams appeared on their way to an easy win early when they went ahead, 21-3, on a short touchdown run by Woods and two touchdown catches by Higbee.

But Cooper Kupp’s fumble on a punt gave the Eagles the opportunity to score a touchdown near the end of the second quarter, cutting the Rams’ lead to 21-16.

The Rams went three and out to start the second half, giving Wentz an opportunity to start connecting with receiver DeSean Jackson. The Eagles drove the Rams’ 21-yard line, but Williams intercepted a pass in the end zone that was intended for receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The Rams increased the lead to 24-16 with a 30-yard field goal by Samuel Sloman late in the second quarter.

The Eagles answered with a field goal to trim the deficit to 24-19.

Henderson’s 40-yard run set up Goff’s 28-yard strike to Higbee that gave the Rams a 12-point lead with less than 11 minutes left. Henderson capped the rout with a short touchdown run, the second-year pro’s first in the NFL

Henderson rushed for 81 yards and a touchdowns in 12 carries. He also caught two passes for 40 yards. Malcolm Brown rushed for 47 yards in 11 carries.

Cooper Kupp caught five passes for 81 yards.

Miles Sanders rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown in 20 carries for the Eagles.

Powering through for his first NFL touchdown!



Congratulations, @DarrellH8! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oOHykYpTau



— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2020

Defense gave the Rams the early edge. On the first possession, Kiser forced Sanders to fumble and linebacker Kenny Young recovered the ball at the Eagles’ 41-yard line.

Goff sandwiched a 24-yard pass between runs by Akers, who suffered the rib injury on a five-yard gain. On the next play, Goff connected with Higbee for a four-yard touchdown.

The Eagles answered with a field goal before Goff and the offense started to roll.

Goff completed three passes to rookie receiver Van Jefferson and two to Kupp before Woods scored on a five-yard reverse for a 14-3 lead.

The Rams got the ball back late in the first quarter and kept the pressure on.

Passes to Higbee, Woods and Henderson set up a 20-yard strike to receiver Josh Reynolds that moved the ball to the Eagles’ nine-yard line. Two plays later, Goff and Higbee connected again for a three-yard touchdown and a 21-3 lead.

Wentz finally found a rhythm on a 75-yard drive that he capped wiwth a one-yard sneak. The Rams topped Sanders on a two-point conversion attempt.

After three scoring drives, the Rams turned the ball over on downs late in the second quarter.

It appeared Goff might have another chance when the defense forced the Eagles to punt with just over a minute left. But Kupp caught the ball inside the 10-yard line and fumbled when he was hit by T.J. Edwards.

Sanders’ five-yard touchdown run cut the Rams’ lead to 21-16.