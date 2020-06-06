Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best would return to 'Star Wars'

Ahmed Best would be open to return as Jar Jar Binks (Image by Lucasfilm)

Upon the release of 1999’s The Phantom Menace, Jar Jar Binks was almost immediately labelled the worst Star Wars character in the history of the franchise.

However, in recent years, viewers have been much kinder to Jar Jar, especially as actor Ahmed Best has opened up about his struggles with depression because of the very harsh reaction to the character. He recently admitted that it even drove him to consider suicide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read More: Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best considered suicide after Star Wars abuse

“I felt alone. And anytime you feel alone in a situation that's overwhelming I think you're going to go into some kind of a state that moves into the unhealthy.”

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 15: Ahmed Best during the Star Wars Celebration at McCormick Place Convention Center on April 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

“As a black man from New York City, from the Bronx, there's this facade that I can't be hurt. In actuality, I was really just crumbling inside.”

But despite these issues, Best is still interested in returning as Jar Jar Binks in a future Star Wars film or TV show, something that he recently admitted on Twitter.

Read More: George Lucas says Jar Jar Binks is his favourite 'Star Wars' character

After being asked that very question on Twitter, Best admitted, “I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story.” You can check out Best’s full online exchange below.

I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story. https://t.co/5sjTdsdV0X — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) June 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Best has discussed returning as Jar Jar Binks. Back in April he was much more pessimistic about his chances, as he told Jamie Stangroom’s YouTube channel that he couldn’t see a way that the character would return.

"Not as far as I know, no. I haven't been asked. I just don't know. To be completely honest I think Jar Jar is something Lucasfilm are trying to move away from, I'm not going to hold my breath for a Jar Jar cameo in Obi-Wan but you know, who knows."