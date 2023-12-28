Jaquan Brisker talks ‘growing chemistry’ with Bears secondary

The Chicago Bears defense has transformed from one of the worst into one of the best in the NFL this season. The addition of star defensive end Montez Sweat has impacted the entire unit, including an ascending secondary filled with young stars.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, in a contract year, has been having a career year with Chicago. He’s been one of the top cover corners in the league, and he’s also posted a career-high five interceptions. Safety Eddie Jackson has been a strong veteran leader in the group.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker have really come into their own in their second season, along with rookie cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith.

Brisker spoke about the unit’s “growing chemistry,” which is starting to flourish in these final games.

“The secondary has been crazy,” Brisker said on the Bernstein & Holmes Show on Tuesday, via Audacy. “We’ve just been getting better and better each and every single day, every single week. Our chemistry is growing. You can just tell that guys are out there healthy, guys are out there flying around, having fun with a lot of great energy, passion. It showing. I can’t wait to get back with those guys.”

It was a rough start to the 2023 season, which included injuries to key starters in the secondary. But the defense has really started to come into its own over the past six games. Chicago has held opponents to 17.2 points, totaled 14 takeaways and 17 sacks. The secondary has stepped up, and they’re really finding their rhythm.

“It’s amazing,” Brisker said. “You know where they’re going to be. You know what communication they’re going to make. And playing with confidence, you don’t have to second-guess yourself. You know they’re going to be there where they’re supposed to be. You trust them. And then those guys, they make plays.

“We all just know we’re going to make plays and fly around. We all are all happy for each other, and we like to make plays.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire