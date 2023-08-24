Japan's Yuka Saso clubhouse leader at CPKC Women's Open in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Japan's Yuka Saso is the clubhouse leader at the CPKC Women's Open.

She fired a 6-under 66 in the morning wave of the first round of the Canadian women's golf championship.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp was the low Canadian in the morning wave, shooting a 3-under 69 to finish her round tied for second with South Korea's Sei Young Kim and Rose Zhang of the United States.

Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club is hosting the event.

The course was originally supposed to host the event in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it by three years.

Top-ranked Canadian Brooke Henderson teed off in the afternoon wave.

There are 15 Canadians in the field at the only LPGA Tour event north of the border.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press