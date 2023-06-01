Japan's Princess Hisako and Princess Tsuguko Attend the Jordanian Royal Wedding

Princess Hisako of Takamado and her oldest daughter, Princess Tsuguko are two of the high-profile guests attending Princess Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding. The two members of the Japanese Imperial Family are representing Emperor Naruhito and his wife at the wedding hosted by Jordanian King Abdullah II and his wife, Queen Rania.

According to Arab News Japan, Princess Hisako said that the wedding is a "joyous occasion" and wished the young couple a future of happiness. "The future of Jordan rests on their shoulders," she said. "It's the time for them to enjoy a little bit of a romantic life."

For the wedding, Princess Hisako wore a typan blue gown with floral motifs and a matching choker that is reminiscent of Princess Diana's pearl choker. Her daughter, Princess Tsuguko, chose to wear a teal dress with a matching floral hair accessory.

Princess Takamado has been participating in various philanthropic activities to promote cultural ties between Japan and other nations. She recently visited the UNRWA's new refugee camp in Amman and said that she was "tremendously impressed by the dedication of the staff."

Princess Takamado first traveled to Jordan in 1996 during Jordan-Japan cultural week. At the time, her late husband, Norihito, Prince Takamado, played a large role in the event. The princess then traveled to Jordan in 2005 for Jordan's Princess Badiya bint Hassan's wedding, and described Jordan as being "very open, very free, and in many ways exactly like being in Tokyo."





