Japan's Nikkei slips from 3-decade high on lingering US debt ceiling concerns

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, May 30 - Japan's Nikkei share average slid on Tuesday, taking a breather from a three-decade high, as investors awaited U.S. consumer confidence data and a conclusion to debt ceiling talks.

The Nikkei was down 0.37% to 31,119.27 at the midday break, trimming gains on Monday that took it as high as 31,560.43, a level not seen since July 1990. The broader Topix fell 0.58% to 2,148.14.

SoftBank Group Corp slid 4.55%, paring back a surge on Monday on news its chip subsidiary would supply new smartphone technology to Taiwan's MediaTek Inc.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd lost 1.04%, leading air carriers lower after oil prices climbed.

Meanwhile, Kobe Steel Ltd bucked the trend, surging 4.16% after the company's shares were upgraded to "buy" by Mizuho Securities.

"The high of 31,560 yesterday is still expected to be followed by a profit-taking day, so the upside is heavy," Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani said. "If it could keep at the 32,000-level, that would be a sign that there's sufficient strength in the market."

Trading cues were scant after a holiday in the United States and Britain, while optimism over a resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling impasse hit a snag after a handful of Republican lawmakers said they would oppose a proposed deal intended to avoid a default.

Markets may get further direction from U.S. consumer confidence data for May, due for release later on Tuesday, and speeches from Federal Reserve officials later in the week.

Advantest Corp climbed 2.15%, extending a 4-day gain to 28% on optimism the chip testing equipment maker will ride an artificial intelligence boom with its customer Nvidia Corp.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, metal products makers led declines, falling 1.68%. A sub-index of iron and steelmakers was the biggest gainer, with a 0.37% advance. (Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Varun H K)